"Trend" and "Measure": Yotova and Valchev lead in the runoff according to exit poll

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev lead in the runoff for president and vice president according to the first data from the exit polls of „Trend“ and „Measure“, prepared on behalf of NOVA.

According to „Trend“, 51.6% of the voters who reached the polls voted for the presidential candidate pair. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev receive 43.4%. The option „I do not support anyone“ was chosen by 5% of voters, and the voter turnout was 26%.

The difference between the two agencies

The data of “Myara“ also show a lead for Yotova and Valchev, but with a smaller margin. According to the agency, they received 51.1% of the votes, while Gyurov and Kandev collected 44.6%. The share of those who chose “I do not support anyone“ is 4.3%, and the turnout reaches 25.5%.

Thus, the difference between the two pairs is 8.2 percentage points according to “Trend“ data and 6.5 percentage points according to “Myara“. The difference in the assessment of the activity is half a percentage point.

How the vote changes compared to the first round

In the first round, „Trend“ reported 36.4% for Yotova and Valchev and 32.1% for Gyurov and Kandev. According to „Measure“ then the two pairs received 35.6% and 32.5%, respectively.

In the runoff, the share of votes for the first pair increased in both surveys. Support for Gyurov and Kandev also increased, but they remained second in the preliminary estimates.

The data are estimates and do not represent a definitive election result. The final distribution of votes is determined after the counting and announcement of the official results by the Central Election Commission.

Sources: nova.bg