Unofficial data: Gyurov with about 60% in Turkey

About 9,500 people voted in Turkey in the second round of the presidential elections, according to unofficial data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev receive the support of about 60% of those who voted, or over 6,000 people.

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are supported by approximately 3,800 voters. Gyurov and Kandev are preferred by the majority of voters in Istanbul, Bursa and Izmir. In Çorlu and Ergene, the result is in favor of Yotova and Valchev.

In the Thrace region, 2,613 people voted. In the first round, the vote in Turkey was about 7,800 people, which means an increase in activity by nearly 20%. Preliminary expectations were for an increase between 25% and 30%.

“The activity in Istanbul in the second round for the 22 sections, for which our Consulate General is responsible there, was 2,980 people. In the 17 sections in Bursa, 2,528 people voted“, reports BNR.

The indicated results are preliminary and unofficial. The final distribution of votes will be announced after the processing of the election protocols.

Sources: novini.bg