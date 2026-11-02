With 98.43% of the protocols processed: Yotova and Valchev 57.64%, Gyurov and Kandev 39.40%

The presidential candidate pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are leading the elections with 57.64% of the votes with 98.43% of the protocols of the section election commissions in the regional election commissions processed. This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission.

Yotova and Valchev received 1,077,092 votes. 736,334 votes were cast for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, which corresponds to 39.40%.

The option “I do not support anyone“ was chosen by 55,353 people. The data remains interim, as not all protocols from the section election commissions have been processed.

Sources: bta.bg