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With 98.43% of the protocols processed: Yotova and Valchev 57.64%, Gyurov and Kandev 39.40%

With 98.43% of the protocols processed: Yotova and Valchev 57.64%, Gyurov and Kandev 39.40%

The pair received 1,077,092 votes, and Gyurov and Kandev received 736,334 votes. There is a discrepancy in the percentage indicated for the second candidates in the publication

Nov 2, 2026 03:55 93

With 98.43% of the protocols processed: Yotova and Valchev 57.64%, Gyurov and Kandev 39.40% - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

The presidential candidate pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are leading the elections with 57.64% of the votes with 98.43% of the protocols of the section election commissions in the regional election commissions processed. This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission.

Yotova and Valchev received 1,077,092 votes. 736,334 votes were cast for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, which corresponds to 39.40%.

The option “I do not support anyone“ was chosen by 55,353 people. The data remains interim, as not all protocols from the section election commissions have been processed.

Sources: bta.bg


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