Large-scale renovation closes tracks 1–11 at Sofia Central Station

The large-scale reconstruction of the railway junction around Sofia Central Station begins, due to which train traffic is changing. Service on tracks 1 to 11 inclusive will be suspended until March 18, 2027, the Bulgarian National Radio announced.

There is an exception for several dead tracks. Tracks 2, 4 and 6 will serve trains in the Sofia-Petrich direction. Trains for Bankya and Dragoman will also run from track 6. Trains to Plovdiv will use track 12, and those to Mezdra – track 13.

Some trains will depart from other stations

Some trains to Burgas, Varna and Kapikule will continue to arrive and depart from Sofia Central Station without changing. For the remaining destinations, a transfer to other stations in the capital is provided.

Passengers should check in advance which station their train will depart from or where it will arrive. The changes are related to the phased implementation of the repair and will remain in force until March 18, 2027.

Sources: bnrnews.bg