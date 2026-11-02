The support of nearly 750 thousand voters for Andrey Gyurov is a warning to the government against ambitions for sole power. This was stated by the chairman of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ Radan Kanev in the program “This Morning“ on bTV. He stressed that the democratic opposition must turn this support into stronger parliamentary control.

According to him, the ruling party must take into account both the consolidated support for the opposition and the one million voters who remained out of the vote.

“These are two major factors that should have a restraining effect on the government's ambitions to expand as a sole power“, said the DSB chairman.

Radan Kanev recognized the victory of Iliyana Yotova, but warned that division and instilling fear have dangerous consequences for society. According to him, with the active involvement of Rumen Radev between the two rounds, this rhetoric has intensified, and Iliyana Yotova's campaign has become Radev's campaign.

“The portrayal of the opponent as a warmonger, the instillation of fear of war, the delusion that Andrey Gyurov wants or can - because he neither wants nor can - drag Bulgaria into war. All of this has worked“, pointed out Radan Kanev.

The DSB chairman emphasized that the electoral success of such a strategy does not cancel its consequences. Iliyana Yotova has a constitutional and personal duty to be a corrective to the government, but her campaign and behavior after the victory cast doubt on the fulfillment of this role.

“Our duty is completely different: to use this increased result, this consolidated support, to be a stronger corrective as a parliamentary opposition“, said Radan Kanev.

He thanked Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev for their efforts and for the unifying tone in the campaign, which he defined as an investment in the future of the entire society. He also thanked the activists of DSB and “Democratic Bulgaria“ for their work throughout the country before the two rounds.

Radan Kanev also insisted on an honest assessment: despite the mobilization and the increase in support by about 50% between the two rounds, the result remained insufficient for victory. The democratic opposition must take into account the limits of its current support and work to expand it.

Regarding the upcoming election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council, he emphasized that there are no agreements. “Democratic Bulgaria“ has publicly stated its principles for the profile of the candidates. Talks about support must be based on hearings and an assessment of their qualities.

Radan Kanev stated that opposition to the government from democratic and pro-European positions is consolidating in society. DSB will participate in its unification, including before the local elections, in order to prevent the concentration of power from becoming total.