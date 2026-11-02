Skills and employment among young people – a long-term priority of the Danube Strategy

One of the priorities of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Danube Strategy is the opportunity to deepen cooperation between the countries of the region in providing assistance for better realization of young people, opportunities for education, work and professional development. In many parts of the Danube region, the shortage of qualified personnel, as well as the difficulties faced by young people on the labor market, is proving to be a serious challenge.

The topic will be put in focus during the 15th annual forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region, which will take place on 3 and 4 November in Sofia. It brings together ministers, experts and representatives of youth organisations to discuss the development of skills and economies in the region under the motto "Connected regions, more cohesion: A stronger Danube for all". Participants will discuss how investing in skills, local talent and economic development can help reduce inequalities and strengthen the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the region. The partnership between the Danube countries in sharing working solutions, the creation of various initiatives, the cooperation between educational institutions and employers, professional opportunities, career guidance and entrepreneurship among young people will also be discussed during the forum.

As a structure for the institutional participation of young people in all bodies of the Danube Strategy, a Danube Youth Council was established in October 2022 with the aim of making the ideas and perspectives of young people heard and taken into account in the formation of European policies in the macro-region. The Council includes two young people from each of the 14 countries participating in the Strategy. Its members can propose concrete actions, projects and topics, present ideas to the attention of high-level politicians from the countries and regions within the framework of the Strategy, draw attention to the specific features of their regions at a transnational level and contribute to the priorities and policies of the Strategy. And it, in turn, supports the implementation of initiatives that contribute to increasing skills and employment among young people in the Danube Region.

One of the good examples is Bulgaria's participation in the COOPOWER project, which aims to combat youth unemployment and social inequality in the region. The project started in April 2025 and will continue until March 2028, focusing on vulnerable young people aged between 15 and 30 who face serious problems entering the labor market. The project is funded under the Interreg Danube Region program and brings together nine partner organizations from eight countries to create pilot programs and platforms that bring together business, local authorities and young people. A catalog of eight countries, including Bulgaria, has also been developed to support youth employment - from mentoring and vocational training to career guidance and entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to promote inclusive labour markets for young people by strengthening cross-sectoral cooperation based on local realities. This will be achieved by developing national, regional and transnational youth employment strategies, supporting the creation of models for cooperation between stakeholders and creating sustainable platforms to promote long-term solutions for the integration of young people from vulnerable groups into the labour market.

The EU Strategy for the Danube Region brings together 14 countries - 9 EU Member States - Germany (Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria), Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Romania and Bulgaria and 5 non-EU countries - Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Moldova and Ukraine). Bulgaria has been participating in the Danube Strategy since its inception in 2011, and the national coordination is carried out by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works.