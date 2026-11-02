Raya Nazaryan: Support for all candidates for the SJC is possible

GERB-UDF may support candidates for the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) put forward both by the governing parties and by the opposition parties. This was stated by Member of Parliament Raya Nazaryan before the meeting of the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee, at which the candidates for members of the SJC from the parliamentary quota are being heard.

“It is possible that we will support the candidates of the governing and opposition parties; the issue is for there to be candidacies and for a new composition of the SJC to be elected,” Nazaryan said.

She pointed out that after all the candidates have been heard, the GERB-UDF parliamentary group will meet to discuss how it will vote in the plenary chamber. In her words, the procedure for electing a new composition of the judicial council is among the important tasks facing the National Assembly.

The 2027 budget is also forthcoming

Nazaryan recalled that the submission and consideration of the 2027 budget are forthcoming. The election of the parliamentary quota to the SJC and the budget procedure are among the tasks that MPs must consider in the next period.

Nazaryan: Parliament must catch up

Regarding the presidential election, Raya Nazaryan said that Bulgaria already has an elected seventh president. She said that she had exercised her right to vote and had taken her 14-year-old son with her, as he has an identity card.

“I believe that we must set an example for young people and instill in them the awareness that voting is not only a right but also an obligation of every responsible citizen,” Nazaryan said.

According to her, the elections for president and vice president have already concluded, and the analyses should be left to political scientists. Nazaryan said that the National Assembly had lost two weeks of parliamentary activity and must now catch up on the work it had missed.

Sources: bta.bg