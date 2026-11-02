Wizz Air confirms diverted London–Sofia flight following bomb threat

A Wizz Air flight from London (Luton) to Sofia was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat reported during the flight. The aircraft landed safely at Ferenc Liszt International Airport, the airline confirmed.

After the route was changed, the passenger aircraft was escorted to Budapest by a Hungarian Gripen fighter jet. Hungarian Defence Minister Romulus Rusin-Szendi said that the NATO air readiness system had been activated in response to the alert, with an “Alpha” alert issued, after which the fighter jet took off within minutes.

The aircraft was taken to a separate parking stand

After landing, the aircraft was taken to a designated parking stand, where the competent authorities carried out the necessary security checks on the aircraft and the passengers. The Hungarian fighter jet subsequently returned to its base, while the response to the incident continued on the ground.

Wizz Air said it was providing full cooperation to the competent authorities. “The safety of passengers and crew is the airline’s top priority,” the statement said.

There have been no reports of injuries so far. The information provided does not indicate the outcome of the checks carried out, nor when the flight will continue to Sofia.

Sources: bta.bg