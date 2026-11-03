No bomb found on Wizz Air plane that landed in Sofia

No bomb was found on the Wizz Air plane that was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat during the flight from London (Luton) to Sofia. After the checks were completed, the plane continued to Bulgaria and landed at “Vasil Levski” Airport in Sofia shortly after 19:00 on November 2.

“No bomb was found on board. The passengers were also searched and waited at the terminal while the plane was being checked,” Wizz Air’s Head of Corporate Communications Andarsh Rado told BNT.

The flight landed safely at Budapest’s “Ferenc Liszt” International Airport after being diverted from its original route. The plane was escorted by a Hungarian Gripen fighter jet. Hungarian Defence Minister Romulus Rusin-Szendi said the fighter jet had been dispatched to ensure the plane’s safe landing.

After landing, the plane was taken to a designated stand. The competent authorities checked the aircraft and the passengers, while Wizz Air provided assistance to the authorities. Passengers told BNT that they had been escorted off the plane and waited for several hours at Budapest Airport, where they were provided with food and water.

Wizz Air’s official statement

Wizz Air confirms that today’s flight from London (Luton) to Sofia was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat received during the flight.The aircraft changed its route and landed safely at “Ferenc Liszt” International Airport in Budapest in accordance with the applicable security protocols and procedures. After landing, it taxied to a designated stand, where the competent authorities carried out the necessary security checks on the aircraft and the passengers.Wizz Air is providing full assistance to the competent authorities. The airline confirms that all security checks have been completed successfully and that no threats were identified. The flight is currently being prepared to continue its journey to Sofia.The safety of Wizz Air passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.Thank you for your cooperation and for the opportunity to present the airline’s official position.

At present, there is no publicly confirmed information about who made the bomb threat or whether proceedings have been initiated against a specific individual. It has been confirmed that no threat was found after the checks and that the plane completed its flight to Sofia.