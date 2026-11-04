Weather today, forecast for Wednesday, 4 November: Cooler temperatures and rain in Eastern Bulgaria

Rain will continue throughout the day in Eastern Bulgaria on Wednesday, 4 November, with temporarily heavy and substantial precipitation in some places. In the western half of the country, the rain will stop as early as the morning, while the wind will weaken. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology states: “Rain will continue throughout the day in Eastern Bulgaria”.

Minimum temperatures will be between 4 and 9 degrees, while maximum temperatures will range from 7 to 12 degrees. It will remain windy in Eastern Bulgaria, with winds from the northeast gradually weakening. In the western regions, the change in weather will occur earlier in the day.

In the cities, temperatures in Sofia are expected to range between 6 and 8 degrees, with light rain. The forecast for Plovdiv is for 9-13 degrees and light rain, while in Blagoevgrad temperatures will be between 6 and 12 degrees, with considerable cloud cover. It will be rainy in Varna, with temperatures ranging from 9 to 10 degrees, while in Burgas temperatures of 11-12 degrees and rain are expected. In Ruse, temperatures will be between 8 and 11 degrees, also with precipitation.

It will remain milder in the southwestern regions. Temperatures in Sandanski are expected to range between 9 and 15 degrees, with considerable cloud cover. The data by city show differences compared with the general national forecast, as maximum temperatures in some southern regions will be higher than those forecast for most parts of the country.

On Thursday, the rain will also stop in the eastern regions. Cloudy weather will prevail during the day, with light rain possible only in isolated places in Western Bulgaria. By the end of the week, the cloud cover will break up and there will temporarily be sunny periods, but fog or low cloud will form in some lowlands and valleys in the morning.