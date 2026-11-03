Gabriel Valkov: The BSP carried the ground campaign in the presidential election

"We are seeing the mobilization of all left-wing people and socialists to stand behind Iliana Iotova. We were very active in the campaign, both the young people and the older members. The BSP carried the ground campaign, and everyone saw it." This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Gabriel Valkov, a member of the Executive Bureau of the National Council of the BSP and chairman of the party's Youth Union.

The socialist commented that, given the complicated foreign policy situation with three wars around us, we need a president with political experience. "This is not the time for experiments; this is not the time to try something new, for someone to learn by becoming president," he said emphatically.

Asked about our country's position on the war in Ukraine, Valkov stressed: "For us, there is a solution, not just a declarative statement of support. What can stop the war is peace talks, with all the parties sitting down at the negotiating table, which the EU must initiate. When all other mechanisms have been exhausted, or when the war could escalate even further, which nobody has any interest in and we do not want to reach the point where Europe enters the war with actual military force, then we must seek negotiations precisely."

Gabriel Valkov also commented on the protests emerging across Europe, which are social in nature and driven by rising prices and a lack of funds. "If Europe continues to provide more money, it risks the political stability of the continent itself. After trying for five years to stop this war in one way and failing, we need to change our approach. Signing a peace agreement is possible, although it is difficult and will require many negotiations," he added.

Asked about his participation in a protest related to animal cruelty in the capital, Valkov explained that it concerned a case involving a lawyer who kicked a dog, which subsequently died. "Unfortunately, this is yet another case of violence against animals. As a member of the 51st National Assembly, I submitted proposals for amendments to the Criminal Code introducing twice as severe penalties for animal abusers. They were adopted. Now the perpetrator of this assault will face stricter sanctions. We call on the Ministry of the Interior to conduct a thorough investigation so that this person can face the consequences. Let us not forget that, besides being unacceptable and cruel, violence against animals often develops into violence against people," Gabriel Valkov warned.