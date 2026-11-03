Aircraft from Israel makes emergency landing in Sofia due to email threat

An aircraft from Israel made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport after an email threat was received. The case was reported by Interior Ministry Secretary General Lyubomir Nikolov, and the information was relayed by the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to information from bTV, citing the Interior Ministry, the aircraft was inspected after landing. No explosive device was found on board.

The airline, flight number and number of passengers were not disclosed. It was also not specified what the email that led to the emergency landing contained.

The competent institutions are expected to provide further details about the alert and the security measures taken.