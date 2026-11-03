Shishkov: The Danube River must be a driver of regional development and connectivity in Europe

“The Danube River can be much more than a geographical link. It can be a driver of development for entire regions. There is still significant potential for the development of transport and economic infrastructure, while better connectivity is particularly important for peripheral and border areas, small towns and territories that have lost population, economic activity and development opportunities over the past decades.”

This was stated by Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Arch. Ivan Shishkov at the official opening of the 15th Annual Forum of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region, which is being held in Sofia.

This year, Bulgaria holds the presidency of the Danube Strategy, with the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works serving as the Secretariat of the National Coordination Group for the Strategy.

In his address to the forum participants, the minister stressed that the success of the Danube Strategy must be felt in our cities and regions–through better connections, new investments, jobs and opportunities for young people. He also highlighted the shared responsibility of the Danube countries for the protection and sustainable management of the river.

“Therefore, decisions on the use of water resources must take into account the interests of all countries along the river and the consequences they may have for regions downstream,” Shishkov stressed. He was adamant that the Danube River belongs to everyone and that responsibility for its future is shared.

The regional development minister also drew attention to the need for cohesion policy to retain its strong role in the European Union’s next long-term budget after 2027. In his words, it is of key importance for the development of infrastructure, the competitiveness of regions and support for local economies. “It is also important for macro-regional strategies and territorial cooperation programmes, including Interreg, to remain part of European policies and investment instruments,” the minister explained.

“The future European budget must respond to the need for greater flexibility so that it can take into account the differences and needs of the regions,” Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov said at the opening of the forum. In his words, for the Danube region this means “investments in connectivity, the development of local economies and social activities that will push us closer to the top. It also means creating conditions for people to see a future where they live, to have access to quality jobs, education and social services, and to have a real choice to stay.”

“Sustainable development and prosperity in the Danube region are possible only where citizens feel protected,” Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev stressed.

Bulgaria’s presidency of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region this year is under the motto “Connected Regions, Greater Cohesion: A Stronger Danube for All.” The main priorities include reducing development disparities, improving connectivity and creating more opportunities for regions that are still not using their full potential. Special emphasis is also placed on the link between the Danube and Black Sea regions. According to Minister Shishkov, the two areas complement each other and create significant opportunities for cooperation in transport, economic development, sustainability, security and the management of common challenges.

“The Danube brings us together. It is up to us to decide what we will build together thanks to this connection,” Arch. Shishkov also said.

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev and Deputy Minister of Tourism Prof. Mariella Modeva also took part in the official opening of the event. Video addresses to the forum participants were delivered by Raffaele Fitto–Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Cohesion and Reforms, and Themis Christophidou–Director-General of the Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy at the European Commission. During the opening, greetings were also delivered by Charlina Vitcheva–Director-General of the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries at the European Commission, and Juraj Droba–President of the Bratislava Region and Vice-President of the European Committee of the Regions. Ms Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria, is also a guest at the forum.

Earlier today, as part of the forum, a meeting was held of the ministers responsible for regional development in the Danube region. They discussed common priorities and future cooperation in the context of the new European political and financial cycle.

The ministers united around the Sofia Declaration on the Danube, which reflects their shared will for stronger territorial cohesion, better connectivity and more effective cooperation in the interests of the entire region.

The 15th Annual Forum continues today and tomorrow with discussions on transport connectivity, people and skills, local economies, climate resilience, security, the role of cities and the future of cohesion policy.