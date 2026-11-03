Landslide closes right-hand lane on the Varna–Golden Sands road

A landslide has closed the right-hand lane on the Varna – Golden Sands road in the direction of the resort. The cause is earth collapsing alongside the roadway. The landslide occurred just before the turn-off for Varna Free University.

Varna police reported that the restriction had been introduced. The entire road section is not closed, only the right-hand lane in the direction of “Golden Sands.” There are no reports of injuries.

Varna Municipality has confirmed the formation of the landslide and clarified that “the road is part of the national road network.” Therefore, the subsequent actions must be determined by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

Experts from the Regional Administration are on site to assess the situation. A statement from the Regional Road Administration is also expected, after which it should become clear how the section will be secured and when the necessary work will begin.

Sources: dariknews.bg