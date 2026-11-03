State of Emergency Declared in Shabla After Torrential Rains – OVERVIEW

A state of emergency has been declared in the municipality of Shabla due to torrential rains, an overflowing ravine and flooded yards in the lower parts of the town. The order issued by Mayor Marian Zhechev came into force at 4:00 p.m. on November 3 and was coordinated with Dobrich Regional Governor Ruslan Tomov.

Sixteen people from two streets in the lower part of Shabla have been evacuated as a precaution. There are no reports of injured or distressed people. “There are no injured or distressed people,” Mayor of Durankulak Veselin Yordanov said, as quoted by BNT.

The water is gradually draining away, but light rain is still falling in the area. Teams are working to clear sections of the ravine clogged with plant debris and water from agricultural land. The municipal crisis headquarters has outlined additional preventive measures due to the new rainfall expected overnight.

Varying Data on Rainfall Amounts

Published data on the rainfall vary depending on the location and measurement period. BNT reports amounts of up to 250 liters per square meter in the municipality over a 24-hour period, while data from the Hydrometeorological Observatory in Dobrich indicate 94.7 liters per square meter in Shabla and 113 liters in Durankulak. A total of 157.5 liters was recorded in the village of Spasovo over 24 hours.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in the areas of Durankulak, Zahari Stoyanovo and Smin. During the night, a tidal wave caused ravines to overflow and yards to flood in several populated areas. According to the local authorities, there is no information about residents in distress, while the main areas affected are yards and individual sections of the infrastructure.

Traffic to Durankulak Was Restricted

Due to a flooded section, traffic on the Shabla–Durankulak road was temporarily restricted between 1 and 4 a.m. during the night. Earlier, Regional Governor Ruslan Tomov warned drivers to exercise increased caution because of the risk of aquaplaning.

The state of emergency will remain in force until it is lifted, but for no longer than seven days. The ravines and lower parts of populated areas will be monitored until the forecast deterioration in weather conditions passes.

Sources: bntnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg, 24chasa.bg