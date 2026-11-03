Students in Varna to return to classrooms on November 4

Students in Varna will return to regular in-person schooling on November 4. The decision was made due to the improved weather forecast and was announced by the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev.

The change comes after a temporary shift to remote learning due to the dangerous weather conditions. According to Blagomir Kotsev, the most intense part of the storm is expected to begin on the evening of November 3 and continue overnight, but the forecast is for conditions to improve by the morning of November 4.

A yellow code warning for dangerous weather has been issued for Wednesday. The warning remains in effect, although conditions are expected to be more favorable for the resumption of in-person classes.

“I urge the people of Varna to be cautious!”, Mayor Blagomir Kotsev warned.

Thus, the educational process in Varna will once again continue in classrooms, with students expected to return to their regular schedule on November 4.

Sources: dariknews.bg