Planes from Bergamo and Dublin Landed in Sofia After Threats – OVERVIEW

Two planes operating flights from Bergamo and Dublin to Sofia received bomb threats while in the air. Both aircraft landed at „Vasil Levski“ Airport – Sofia, without being diverted to other airports. After landing, checks were carried out, during which no explosive devices were found.

The cases were reported by Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and acting Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov. According to the Ministry of Interior, one of the alerts was received by email. Both planes were inspected by the competent services, including the Specialized Unit for Combating Terrorism.

„There is no danger whatsoever in this case,“ Transport Minister Georgi Peev said.

Peev explained that receiving such information triggers a standard procedure. According to him, the decision as to which airport the plane should land at rests with the aircraft commander, while state institutions ensure a safe landing and subsequent inspection. The minister did not disclose the number of passengers and crew members, saying that this information could not be provided specifically.

Nikolov said that the alerts were related to claims that explosive devices had been placed on board. He pointed out that there was currently no information about any specific terrorist intentions or actions. The investigation into the origin of the threats is ongoing, but the Bulgarian authorities have not announced who is behind them.

Previous Incident Involving a Flight from London

The cases come amid an incident on November 2. At that time, a Wizz Air plane operating a flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest after a bomb threat was received. The aircraft landed in Hungary, where it was inspected, and then continued to Bulgaria. The checks found no explosives or other dangerous items.

Unlike the flight from London, the planes from Bergamo and Dublin continued to their predetermined destination in Sofia. After landing, the passengers and crew members underwent the necessary checks, and there is currently no information about anyone being injured or any actual danger at the airport.

Sources: vesti.bg, segabg.com, btvnovinite.bg