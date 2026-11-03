Yotova: Bulgarian companies are already developing Europe and the world

Bulgarian firms and companies are already an equal part of those developing Europe and the world, President Iliana Iotova said at the awards ceremony for the “Manager of the Year 2026”. The event was held at the Sofia Opera and Ballet and marked the 19th edition of the competition, organized by Manager magazine. The competition honors entrepreneurs for their achievements and for implementing good management practices in the Bulgarian business environment.

“Bulgarian firms and companies are already part of those developing Europe and the world today – equal, confident and with outstanding achievements,” Iotova said.

The president called for greater confidence in the Bulgarian economy and said that the country should not rely on others to determine the conditions for its development in Europe and around the world. In her words, Bulgaria already has companies with technological development, work organization and teams that many countries could envy.

From an investment destination to creating international companies

Iotova called on Bulgaria not to be viewed solely as a place for investment and logistics. According to her, the country has reached a stage at which it can create multinational companies and products capable of serving as an example to other markets.

She linked this task to the changes in international relations, the economy and technology. “If we stand aside and watch all this novelty pass us by, then we have achieved nothing,” the president said, calling on businesses to be ambitious in taking advantage of the new opportunities.

Among the main problems, Iotova pointed to the insufficient connection between education and the needs of business. In her words, this is one of the biggest workforce deficits in Bulgaria. She stressed the need for simultaneous investment in science and entrepreneurship.

Focus on leadership and teams

The president said that today it is not enough for a manager to be good at management. According to her, a leader must inspire their team, earn its trust and create an environment for new ideas and development.

Iotova also said that the size of a company and its stock-market listing are not the only indicators of its importance. She described employee satisfaction, the atmosphere within the team and the company’s ability to attract clients as important.

In her words, Bulgaria should not limit itself to execution and subcontracting tasks. She identified high technology, information technology and artificial intelligence as areas with potential.

Kristina Georgieva of “CallPoint New Europe” EAD received the “Manager of the Year 2026” award. Iotova described the ceremony as a celebration of Bulgarian leaders and entrepreneurship and wished the participants new ideas, inventions and the courage to pursue development.

Sources: bta.bg