Road Conditions: Repairs, Borders and 416 Fatalities Since the Beginning of the Year

Traffic at Bulgaria’s border crossings with Romania, Greece, Turkey, North Macedonia and Serbia is normal. However, the Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea ferry connections have been temporarily suspended due to the low water level of the Danube River. At the „Makaza“, „Zlatograd“, „Rudozem“ and „Ivaylovgrad“ crossings, passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass, while buses and trucks can also cross at „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Captain Petko Voyvoda“.

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse is operating in one lane due to the installation of drainage facilities. Vehicles are being allowed through at 20-minute intervals. The restriction is related to repair work on the bridge and requires drivers to follow the instructions of traffic control officers.

Restrictions on Major Roads

Traffic for heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes is restricted on road I-8 between Svilengrad and Kapitan Andreevo, in the section from km 363+350 to km 379+800. The reason is the subsidence of a bridge sidewalk block. The detour runs via road II-89, the „Pastrogor“ junction on the „Maritsa“ Motorway and the „Kapitan Andreevo“ junction. The restriction is in force until December 31, 2026.

Road II-37 near Zlatitsa is closed in the section from km 46+505 to km 46+580 due to the reconstruction of a water supply and sewerage system. The detour is via the city’s street network. On road III-208 between Yabalchevo and Aytos, drivers should exercise increased caution and traffic is regulated by traffic lights. Repairs are also being carried out along the Karnobat–Aytos route, where vehicles are passing in stages in one lane, with a speed limit of 50 km/h.

The „Varbishki“, „Dyulinski“, „Zlatishki“ and „Pamporovo“ passes are temporarily closed. Open to all motor vehicles are the „Kotlenski“, „Pechinsko“, „Prevala“, „Predel“, „Primorski“, „Republika“ and „Rishki“ passes. According to the latest road bulletins, drivers must also take into account the repair work on the Byala–Pleven, Slivnitsa–Rakita, Gorna Malina–Smolsko and Pavel Banya–Turia–Plovdiv roads.

Accidents and Fire Service Operations

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, 30 road traffic accidents involving injuries and fatalities were reported during the 24-hour period. Two people died and 39 were injured. Since the beginning of November, there have been 40 serious accidents, with three fatalities and 55 people injured. Since the beginning of the year, 5,813 serious road accidents have been registered, in which 416 people died and 7,205 were injured.

The General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection reported 160 incident calls. Thirty-four fires were extinguished, 15 of them causing direct material damage. Fire crews carried out 117 rescue operations and assistance activities, including 13 at accident scenes. There were no fatalities or injuries in the fires.

Fog, Rain and Snow in the Mountains

Conditions for tourism in the mountains are poor. The Mountain Rescue Service is warning of fog, cloudiness, rain and snow, while snow cover of 3–4 centimetres has accumulated at higher elevations. „It is foggy and cloudy in the mountains. It is raining and snowing in some places,“ the service said. The Mountain Rescue Service recommends that tourists postpone their hikes in bad weather and not venture out without suitable equipment.

Sources: vremeto.dir.bg, 24chasa.bg, sinoptik.bg