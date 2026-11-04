The partial state of emergency in Shabla remains in force

The partial state of emergency in the municipality of Shabla remains in force after torrential rains caused a ravine to overflow and flooded yards and homes in the lower-lying part of the town. In 24 hours, 250 litres of rain per square metre fell in the coastal municipality, BNT reported.

Sixteen people who were in properties threatened by the water have been evacuated. The road infrastructure has also been damaged, but a detailed inspection of the affected sections will be carried out after the rain stops.

Teams inspected the critical areas

During the night, police, fire service and municipal teams inspected the critical areas in Shabla. The aim was to prevent any danger to the lives and health of people in the areas affected by the floods.

The rainfall in the area is expected to stop during the day. An assessment of the damage to the roads and the other affected properties can then be carried out.

Sources: bntnews.bg