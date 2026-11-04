Parliament returns to work after presidential election

The National Assembly is holding its first regular session after the two-week break that MPs voted to take because of the presidential election. The plenary session is scheduled for 9:00 a.m.

The preliminary agenda includes the second reading of amendments to the Renewable Energy Act. The bill was submitted by the Council of Ministers on July 10, 2026, and has already been discussed by the parliamentary Energy Committee.

MPs will also discuss fuel prices

The National Assembly is also expected to consider a draft decision on taking urgent measures to temporarily reduce and limit motor fuel prices. The GERB-SDS parliamentary group is the sponsor. The draft was submitted on October 6, 2026, and has been referred for discussion to the Budget and Finance, Economic Policy and Energy committees.

The item has been included as a draft decision, rather than as a measure that has already been finally adopted. This means that MPs must first discuss the proposal and vote on whether to approve it.

The Health Insurance Act is scheduled for its first reading

The agenda also includes a first vote on amendments to the Health Insurance Act. As with the other items, the agenda is preliminary and may be changed in the plenary chamber.

Following the session on November 4, plenary sessions have also been scheduled in the National Assembly’s calendar for November 5 and 6.

Source: bntnews.bg