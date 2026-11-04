Residents of Stroevo wade through mud and have been waiting for asphalt for decades

Large potholes, mud and flooded streets are making everyday life difficult for residents of the Plovdiv village of Stroevo. Following the recent rainfall, some of the streets have become difficult to navigate, while some people are using rubber boots to reach public transport stops. Residents claim that, apart from the main street, there has been almost no asphalt for decades.

“We have been living like this for decades. Without any infrastructure, any pavements or any amenities in the village. I have been here for 35 years,” Krasimir told bTV. According to him, his car and the cars of other residents have fallen into the potholes.

The water supply network in Stroevo is currently being reconstructed. Local residents, however, point out that the poor condition is not limited to the streets where excavation work is taking place. Some of them are trying to fill in the problem areas themselves with the help of people who have access to machinery.

Residents also complain about the dust during the dry months. According to them, heavy trucks and vans linked to businesses in the area travel along the roads leading to the fields. They claim that, after these vehicles pass, visibility deteriorates within minutes and dust enters their homes.

The municipality cites the water and sewerage works and lack of funds

The Maritsa Municipality says it does not underestimate the problem and acknowledges the need for a serious improvement of the road infrastructure. According to the local administration, the excavations, the laying of new pipes and the restoration of the sites are causing temporary difficulties, especially during rainfall.

In a written statement sent to bTV, the municipality cites the lack of funds as the main obstacle to more extensive repairs. “Unfortunately, the state allocates around €800,000 annually for capital expenditure, with which we can renew the asphalt surface of just three streets, each around 200 metres long, within the municipality,” the statement says.

In August, the Maritsa Municipality announced the start of a €1,162,380 project, including VAT, to reconstruct the water supply network in Stroevo. The first stage includes the renewal of a 2,700-metre section and a water main. The administration points out that asphalting should follow the replacement of the damaged pipes, so that repaired streets do not have to be excavated again.

Dispute over funding for road repairs

The mayor of Maritsa Municipality, Dimitar Ivanov, had been invited to speak with residents on camera for bTV, but did not attend because of other urgent commitments.

Municipal councillor Vasil Peykov disputes the explanation about the lack of funds. “This is the eternal excuse of the mayor of the municipality, Dimitar Ivanov. There are never any funds for road repairs,” he says. According to him, sales of municipal property worth around €15 million have been planned for 2026.

At present, the municipality has confirmed that the water supply project in Stroevo is being carried out. No specific deadline has been given for the complete repair and asphalting of all the problematic streets.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, marica.bg