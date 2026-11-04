First snow on Petrohan Pass, danger of icy roads

The first snow of the season fell on Petrohan Pass. Overnight, the rain turned to snowfall, but no lasting snow cover formed on the road surface.

Driving conditions are nevertheless difficult. There is fog and strong wind in the area, temperatures are around freezing, and the trees and bushes along the road are covered in ice. Fallen leaves on the asphalt are also increasing the risk for drivers.

Throughout the night, two machines treated the road surface with sand to limit the danger of icy conditions. Despite the absence of snow remaining on the asphalt, icy sections are possible at these temperatures.

“The lack of snow on the asphalt does not mean that the road is safe,” the Road Infrastructure Agency warned.

The Road Infrastructure Agency urges drivers not to underestimate the situation and to travel in vehicles equipped with tires suitable for winter conditions. Drivers are advised to keep a greater distance and avoid risky maneuvers.

Restriction for heavy goods vehicles

Petrohan Pass is closed to heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tons. On certain days, however, heavy goods traffic is rerouted through the pass because of repair work on the “Topli Dol” tunnel on the “Hemus” motorway.

The rerouting is scheduled for Friday and Sunday. When passing through the pass, drivers must take into account the fog, strong wind, low temperatures and possible slippery sections.

Sources: nova.bg