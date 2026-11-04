Shabla is being drained after the heavy rains, while Tsarevo has no road closures

Drainage and clearance of the road network are beginning in Shabla Municipality after torrential rains caused a ravine to overflow, yards to flood and difficulties on the roads. During the night, the areas at risk were monitored by fire and police teams.

On Tuesday, 16 people were evacuated as a precaution, while several vehicles were swept away by the water in Durankulak. Shabla Mayor Marian Zhechev said that the situation had already been stabilized and that there was no danger to the people.

Cleaning of the Kranevska River is forthcoming

“It was a sleepless night for the people on the ground – the employees of the Ministry of Interior and the municipality, but at the same time it was a safe one for the population,” Marian Zhechev told BNT.

Dobrich Regional Governor Ruslan Tomov said that the situation in the region was slowly returning to normal. The Kranevska River is to be cleaned, while the bodies of water will also be inspected by a special commission.

At the same time, heavy rainfall affected the entire Tsarevo Municipality. The largest amounts were recorded in the area of the villages of Velika and Fazanovo, where more than 120 liters of rain per square meter fell.

No roads closed in Tsarevo

Despite the significant volume of water, there are no closed road sections in Tsarevo Municipality. The rivers and reservoirs are draining without problems, while the critical points were monitored continuously throughout the night by teams from the Ministry of Interior and the local administration.

Work continues in Shabla with the drainage and clearance of the affected areas, while monitoring of the rivers and bodies of water remains intensified in Tsarevo.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, dobrudjabg.com