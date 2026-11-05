It will be cloudy and cool across Bulgaria on Thursday, November 5. There will be showers mainly in the mountainous areas of western Bulgaria, while the wind will weaken and remain northwesterly. Northerly winds will blow along the Black Sea coast.

“Cloudy weather will prevail on Thursday, with showers mainly in the mountainous areas of western Bulgaria,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) said.

Minimum temperatures will range between 4 and 9 degrees, while maximum temperatures will be between 9 and 14 degrees. Light rain is forecast in Sofia, with temperatures ranging from 5 to 10 degrees. Temperatures in Plovdiv are expected to be between 9 and 11 degrees, while in Vidin they will range between 8 and 11 degrees.

Weather conditions in the mountains will remain colder. At 1,200 meters, temperatures will be between 0 and 4 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will range from minus 3 to 0 degrees. Considerable cloud cover with snow is expected at higher elevations, while rain and snow are possible around 1,200 meters.

On Friday, the cloud cover will break up, and in many areas it will decrease to predominantly sunny weather. It will be sunny in the mountains over the weekend, while fog or low stratus cloud will form in the morning in the lowlands and valleys.

Sources: vremeutre.com, sinoptik.bg