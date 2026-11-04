Radev meets with the chairman of the Party of Bulgarians in Serbia, Zoran Nikolov

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev received Zoran Nikolov today, the chairman of the Party of Bulgarians in Serbia, who enjoys an established reputation among the Bulgarian national minority in the neighboring country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Rumen Radev highly praised the initiatives proposed by Zoran Nikolov over the past years, aimed at improving living conditions for the Bulgarian national minority, as well as further developing connectivity between Bulgaria and Serbia through the opening of an additional border crossing, “Kalotina/Gradina 2”.

This project forms part of the efforts by Bulgaria and Serbia to expand their transport links as part of the European transport network. The Prime Minister thanked Zoran Nikolov for his efforts to revive the region's economy by establishing a duty-free zone in Tsaribrod. Rumen Radev also highlighted the importance of Zoran Nikolov's initiatives to provide treatment for Bulgarian nationals at the Military Medical Academy, as well as to expedite procedures for granting Bulgarian citizenship.

Zoran Nikolov, for his part, briefed him on the latest developments in the border municipalities, as well as on the problems and expectations of Bulgarians in Serbia in the context of the upcoming elections for National Councils of National Minorities, scheduled for November 8 this year. He also elaborated on his idea to create new tourist routes in Tsaribrod and Bosilegrad in cooperation with tour operators from the two neighboring countries, which would also help the two neighboring peoples get to know each other better.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev stressed that the Bulgarian government is ready to work jointly with the new government of the Republic of Serbia on the practical implementation of the proposals and ideas initiated by Zoran Nikolov, which create new prospects and opportunities for the Bulgarian national minority.