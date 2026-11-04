Denkov: Bulgaria is facing a harsh winter amid high prices

Nikolay Denkov warned that Bulgaria is facing a harsh winter because of high prices and the government’s approach. The MP from „We Continue the Change“ said that, without a change, bankruptcies and tens of thousands of unemployed people could follow.

„If the approach does not change, a wave of bankruptcies and tens of thousands of unemployed people will follow. This is the projection of the government’s current attitude towards prices. Bulgaria is facing a harsh winter“, said Nikolay Denkov.

He made the statement when the National Assembly resumed work after a two-week recess because of the elections. During this period, MPs did not hold sessions so that the parliamentary rostrum would not be used for election campaigning.

„Progressive Bulgaria“ described the election campaign as a test for everyone. Petar Vitanov said it had been „black and defamatory“ and had not reflected democratic practices. According to him, after the elections, the parties are trying to normalise their relations with one another.

„Democratic Bulgaria“ criticised the way in which the election victory had been achieved. Nadezhda Yordanova said that society remains divided, and when fear replaces facts, democratic debate becomes impossible.

Kostadin Kostadinov of „Revival“ complained of aggressive treatment of the party in society and on social media. He said that calls for death, extermination and deportation were being made.

GERB and DPS made no statements when parliamentary work resumed. MPs are expected to begin work on the budget next week, which, according to the opposition, will be one of the main factors exerting pressure on prices and the economy.