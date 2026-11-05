Parliament discusses multiple-vote shares and air quality rules

The National Assembly is discussing amendments to legislation on the capital market and ambient air quality. The agenda also includes the annual report on the activities of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences for 2025.

The first item is the second reading of amendments to the Public Offering of Securities Act. The bill, submitted by the Council of Ministers, was introduced on 11 September 2026, and MPs approved it at first reading on 9 October.

Shares carrying more than one vote

The introduction of shares carrying more than one vote is being proposed. This would allow founders and key shareholders to retain control over the management of companies when attracting new capital and investors.

According to the National Assembly, the aim is for companies “to be able to attract new investors and capital without founders and key shareholders automatically losing control” over strategic management.

New rules for fluorinated gases

The second item on the agenda is amendments to the Clean Ambient Air Act. The bill was submitted by the Council of Ministers on 3 July 2026 and was approved at first reading on 9 September.

The amendments bring Bulgarian legislation into line with two European regulations on substances that deplete the ozone layer and on fluorinated gases. The competent authorities and penalties for violations are to be defined.

The bill also introduces certification requirements for companies and specialists who install and maintain air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

BAS report for 2025

The agenda also includes the annual report on the activities of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. In 2025, 2,457 scientists worked at the academy, while publications in international peer-reviewed journals numbered more than 4,100.

Sources: bnrnews.bg