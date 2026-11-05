Road Conditions: Repairs, Restrictions and Traffic at the Borders

Traffic at all border checkpoints is normal, the Border Police reports. The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnich ferry services have been temporarily suspended because of the low water level of the Danube. At „Makaza“, „Zlatograd“, „Rudozem“ and „Ivaylovgrad“, passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass, while buses and trucks are also permitted to cross at „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Captain Petko Voyvoda“.

Traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse is being conducted in one lane because of the installation of drainage facilities. Vehicles are being allowed through at intervals of approximately 20 minutes, with the restriction scheduled to remain in force until 31 December 2026. For heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes on road I-8 between Svilengrad and the „Captain Andreevo“ border checkpoint, a detour has been introduced via road II-89, the „Pastragor“ road junction on the Maritsa Motorway and the junction near „Captain Andreevo“.

Repairs and Closed Passes

Road II-37 near Zlatitsa is closed in the section between km 46+505 and km 46+580 because of the reconstruction of a water and sewer network, with traffic diverted along the town’s street network. Traffic on road III-208 between Yabalkovo and Aytos is subject to increased caution and is regulated by traffic lights. Along the Karnobat–Aytos route, vehicles are passing in stages in one lane, with a speed limit of 50 km/h.

The „Varbishki“, „Dyulinski“, „Zlatishki“ and „Pamporovo“ passes are temporarily closed. Open to all motor vehicles are the „Kot­lenski“, „Pechinsko“, „Prevala“, „Predel“, „Primorski“, „Republika“ and „Rishki“ passes. Repairs are also continuing along the Byala–Pleven, Slivnitsa–Rakita, Gorna Malina–Smolsko and Pavel Banya–Turiya–Plovdiv routes.

Accidents and Road Controls

According to Interior Ministry data, 30 serious road accidents were registered during the latest reported 24-hour period, leaving two people dead and 39 injured. Since the beginning of November, there have been 40 serious accidents, with three fatalities and 55 injured. Since the beginning of the year, 5,813 serious accidents have been recorded, in which 416 people were killed and 7,205 were injured.

The national „Winter“ campaign, which runs until 30 November, is continuing. The first stage of the campaign focuses on the roadworthiness and equipment of vehicles. From 15 November to 1 March, vehicles must be fitted with winter tyres or tyres with a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres. Cars must carry a first-aid kit, a warning triangle, a fire extinguisher and a reflective vest.

Fire Safety and Mountain Conditions

The General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection reports 144 emergency calls over a 24-hour period. Twenty-eight fires were extinguished, 15 of them causing direct material damage. The teams carried out 101 rescue and support operations, including six at accident scenes. One person was injured in the fires.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains are poor. The Mountain Rescue Service warns of fog, cloud cover, rain and snow, while snow cover of 3–4 centimetres has formed in the higher areas. „It is foggy and cloudy in the mountains. Rain and snow are falling in some places,“ the service said.