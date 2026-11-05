Power supply disruptions possible in the municipalities of Breznik, Zemen, Pernik and Tran

The state Electricity System Operator /ESO/ has notified ERM West that it will carry out maintenance on a facility at the “Breznik” substation. The maintenance activities require a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in several settlements in the territory of Pernik District.

Due to the change in the power supply scheme and the maintenance activities on the ESO facility, power supply disruptions are possible between November 9 and December 4, 2026, in settlements in the municipalities of Breznik, Zemen, Pernik and Tran in Pernik District, as follows:

Breznik Municipality: the town of Breznik and the villages of Arzan, Babitsa, Banichte, Begunovtsi, Bilintsi, Breznishki Izvor, Brusnik, Velkovtsi, Vidritsa, Gigintsi, Goz, Gorna Sekirna, Gorni Romantsi, Garlo, Dolna Sekirna, Dolni Romantsi, Dushintsi, Zavala, Kosharevo, Krasava, Krivonos, Konska, Murtintsi, Nepraznentsi, Noevtsi, Ozarnovtsi, Rebro, Rezhantsi, Ruzhavets, Sadovik, Slakovtsi, Sopitsa, Stanyovtsi and Yaroslavtsi;

Zemen Municipality: the villages of Berende and Gabrovdol;

Pernik Municipality: the villages of Selishten Dol and Yardzhilovtsi;

Tran Municipality: the town of Tran and the villages of Bankya, Bogoina, Bokhova, Busintsi, Butrointsi, Velinovo, Vidrar, Vrabcha, Vukan, Glavanovtsi, Glogovitsa, Gorna Melna, Gorochevtsi, Dzhinchovtsi, Dokyovtsi, Dolna Melna, Dalga Luka, Ezdimirtsi, Elovitsa, Erul, Zabel, Zelenigrad, Kozhintsi, Kosturintsi, Kashle, Leva Reka, Leshnikovtsi, Lomnitsa, Lyalintsi, Milkyo vtsi, Miloslavtsi, Mraketintsi, Mramor, Nasalevtsi, Nedelkovo, Paramun, Penkyovtsi, Prodancha, Radovo, Rani Lug, Reyanovtsi, Slishovtsi, Staychovtsi, Strezimirovtsi, Studen Izvor, Turokovtsi, Filipovtsi, Tsegrilovtsi, Shipkovitsa and Yarlovtsi.

As the operator of the electricity distribution network, ERM West is obliged to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the activities on the ESO facility.

ERM West is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond whenever necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are forthcoming, their duration, and whether a specific address falls within their scope can be found on the ERM West website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

The new digital service from Electrohold—a chatbot on Viber—provides fast and convenient real-time access to information about power outages. Through it, consumers can check for both planned and emergency outages using their customer number or meter point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or Electrohold into the Viber search bar.