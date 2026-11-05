Small and medium-sized enterprises create nearly 65% of the country’s added value

Access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is a matter of exceptional importance to the economy, given that 99.8% of enterprises are micro, small and medium-sized. According to data for 2025, they account for 75.5% of jobs and create nearly 65% of the country’s total added value. This was stated by Krasimir Yakimov, Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry, during the seventh edition of the International Conference “Financial and Investment Support for SMEs – SOFIA INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPO 2026”.

In his words, this contribution reveals how significant these enterprises are for the country’s overall economic performance and resilience, and demonstrates the need for measures with a special focus on SMEs and the challenges they face.

“A strategic objective of SME policy in Bulgaria is the structural transformation of the economy towards sectors with higher added value by promoting innovation, technological renewal and increased productivity. We will continue to develop the complementary nature of the various sources of financing through grants, lending and guarantee financing, and equity investments,” Yakimov said.

The Deputy Minister pointed out that new financial products are being developed through the Bulgarian Development Bank and the Fund of Funds. Several funds have already been launched, while new instruments are to be introduced that will cover the entire life cycle of companies.

“Their combined and targeted use can provide broader growth opportunities both for start-ups and for established enterprises seeking new horizons for development,” he said.

Krasimir Yakimov stressed that the consistent efforts of the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry are helping to expand the range of financing opportunities, from traditional lending and guarantee mechanisms to more specialised support instruments for start-ups, innovative and rapidly growing enterprises.

He expressed confidence that the conference would provide an opportunity for a practically oriented dialogue, an exchange of experience and the presentation of concrete solutions to help businesses identify and use the most suitable sources of financing.

The forum was organised by the Executive Agency for the Promotion of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Investment Council. The event has established itself as a significant platform for dialogue and cooperation between businesses, institutions, the financial sector and investors, providing entrepreneurs with a real opportunity to familiarise themselves with the broad range of financial and investment instruments, as well as with the support opportunities available at the various stages of their companies’ development.