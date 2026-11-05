MiG-29s escort three aircraft following bomb threats

Crews of Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets were activated because of three reports of bomb threats against passenger aircraft travelling to Bulgaria. The aircraft were intercepted and escorted to airports in Sofia and Plovdiv, bTV reported.

The fighter jets were on combat duty at the 3rd Air Base “Graf Ignatievo” and took off at 10:11 a.m. One of the civilian aircraft landed at Plovdiv Airport, while the other two landed at “Vasil Levski” Airport in Sofia.

“The Air Force’s forces and assets on duty successfully carried out an Air Policing mission,” the Air Force said. On the orders of NATO’s Combined Air Operations Centre, the Bulgarian fighter jets carried out procedures to detect, identify and escort the aircraft.

So far, the checks have found no real danger. The reports are the latest in a series of bomb threats against aircraft over the past few days.