Livestock Farmers Blocked the Road over Drought Aid

Livestock farmers briefly blocked the Sofia–Varna main road near Sevlievo over the distribution of compensation for losses caused by the drought in 2025. Farmers from the Gabrovo region took part in the protest near the village of Bogatovo, supported by farmers from the Veliko Tarnovo region. According to the protesters, the announced criteria leave entire regions’ farms without support.

Their main demand is that the aid be granted under equal conditions, without division by region or type of animal. The farmers insist that common criteria be applied to cattle, sheep, goats and buffalo, as they believe the costs of feeding and the consequences of the drought are similar for all farms.

“There should be the same criteria for goats and buffalo as for cattle and sheep, and we should not be divided by regions. We do not believe it is right for there to be a drought for some animals and not for others,” said farmer Tsvetosлава Guteva.

Stoyan Hristov described the difference between farms as unfair when they are located in the same area and operate under similar conditions.

The dispute is also over the level of the rates

“My neighbor, whose farm is two holdings away from mine, is eligible for support, while I am not. The two cows eat and suffer under the same conditions, but one of them has been approved for support–the other has not,” Hristov said.

The protesters insist that the criteria for granting compensation be reconsidered. Livestock farmer Petar Petrov said that, in his view, the decision was not driven solely by expert considerations and warned of possible consequences for the market.

“I believe that there are experts at the ministry who understand the issue, but someone is politically imposing this decision, which is an enormous problem for us. We are talking about very high rates that could lead to market distortions,” Petrov said.

Earlier in the day, the National Sheep and Goat Breeding Association announced that an agreement had been reached to equalize the remaining anti-crisis measures for sheep and goat farmers, as well as to provide compensation for them. However, it remains unclear how the issue will be resolved for livestock farmers who raise cattle and buffalo.

A nationwide protest is being prepared

The dissatisfied farmers said they would continue their protest actions. A nationwide protest is being prepared in Sofia for November 11, 2026, with other agricultural producers also expected to join.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg