Bulgargaz and Sofia Municipality seek a solution to Toplofikatsiya Sofia’s debt

„Bulgargaz“ and Sofia Municipality are starting regular talks to resolve the issue of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“’s liabilities. At a working meeting organized at the initiative of the public supplier, the financial condition of the municipal company and the necessary steps to curb its growing debt were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev, Sofia Municipal Council Chair Tsvetomir Petrov, „Bulgargaz“ Executive Director Georgi Tatarski and the company’s Board of Directors member Velislav Yonev.

„Toplofikatsiya Sofia“’s liabilities to „Bulgargaz“ exceed €900 million. The public supplier expects the municipal company to begin making regular debt repayments and to present specific and realistic measures to reduce its liabilities.

„Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ should take real and consistent steps to repay its accumulated liabilities to the public supplier of natural gas

„Bulgargaz“ says that the payment schedules submitted are systematically not being followed, while the necessary financial information is not being provided. According to the company, repair work cannot constantly serve as grounds for postponing payments and shifting the financial burden onto the public supplier.

„Bulgargaz“ and Sofia Municipality have agreed to continue their discussions through regular meetings. The next one is scheduled for next week, with the aim of identifying specific steps to repay the liabilities and establish a sustainable model for relations between the two companies.

Despite its financial difficulties, „Bulgargaz“ says it will not suspend the supply of natural gas to „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“.

A day earlier, the Sofia Municipal Council discussed the condition of „Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ against the backdrop of problems with heating and hot water in various parts of the capital caused by breakdowns and repairs to the district heating network.

Sources: bta.bg