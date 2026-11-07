Additional public transport in Sofia for All Souls’ Day

Sofia Municipality is providing additional public transport to the cemeteries for All Souls’ Day on November 7. Five temporary bus lines will be introduced, while some regular routes will operate on special or modified schedules.

“On November 7, Sofia Municipality is organizing additional transport services in connection with All Souls’ Day.”

Route No. 44A will connect Bankya Bus Station with the New Cemetery in Bankya. It will be operated by Karsan Jest Electric buses, which will stop at all existing stops along the route. Two temporary stops will also be introduced at the cemetery – “New Bankya Cemetery” with code 2935 and “New Cemetery” with code 2936.

Five temporary lines to the cemeteries

Bus No. 18A will run in both directions between Orlandovtsi Bus Station and Malashevtsi Cemetery along the route of Line No. 18.

Route No. 79A will depart from Nadezhda Overpass and run along Istoriya Slavyanobalgarska, Industrialna and Konstantin Stoilov streets, along General Danail Nikolaev and Vladimir Vazov boulevards, as well as along Todorini kukli and Reka Veleka streets.

Bus No. 86A will run from Malashevtsi Bus Station via Rezbarska Street, Stochna Gara Square and Slivnitsa Boulevard, making a U-turn at Opalchenska Street. Route No. 115A will connect Iztok Bus Station with Malashevtsi Bus Station via Hadzhi Dimitar Metro Station and Vladimir Vazov Boulevard.

Changes to regular transport services and parking

Tram Route No. 18 and trolleybus Route No. 9 will operate on special schedules. Modified or special service is also planned for bus routes No. 64, 83, 86 and 309. Articulated buses will operate on Route No. 108.

Reserve vehicles have been provided for the busiest routes – two trams, two trolleybuses and two buses. They will be deployed when necessary.

SDVR officers will direct vehicles to the designated parking areas around the Central Cemetery, Bakarenа Fabrika Cemetery and Malashevtsi. Parking will be organized on Istoriya Slavyanobalgarska and Zavodska streets, under the underpass at Adam Mitskevich Street, as well as on Rezbarska Street.

From 08:00 to 16:00, improperly parked vehicles in the areas of the three cemetery complexes will be towed under the supervision of Traffic Police – SDVR.

Sources: bntnews.bg, stolica.bg