The Road Affairs Trade Union affiliated with the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) has called for a minimum of 10 gross monthly salaries for every employee who is laid off as part of the planned restructuring of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA). The organisation is also calling for immediate negotiations with the management and the institutions before the layoffs are carried out.

According to the proposal presented by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the RIA staff should be reduced from 2,411 to 1,798 positions. This means eliminating 613 positions, with 413 employees actually expected to be laid off. The stated reasons for the change are the optimisation of the structure and the removal of overlapping activities.

CITUB objects to the way the reform was announced. The union says that employees and their representatives learned about the plans from the media, without any prior dialogue with the social partners. “Employees are being viewed solely as numbers to be cut in order to reduce costs, while the price is being passed on to those laid off and to the people who remain and have more work,” the trade union organisation said.

The union called for an analysis and suspension of the procedure

The organisation is demanding a functional analysis to justify the changes to the structure and the number of employees. According to CITUB, with the workload remaining unchanged, reducing the staff could weaken the agency’s administrative capacity and the quality of oversight of the national road network.

The union also questions the purpose of the public consultation on the new organisational regulations of the RIA, which is due to end on 2 December. The organisation believes that announcing the specific parameters of the reform before the consultation has ended turns the procedure into a formality.

The position of the Road Affairs Trade Union was sent to the prime minister and the Council of Ministers. CITUB said that, in the absence of an adequate response, it reserved the right to undertake all trade union actions permitted by law.

The background began with plans to change toll management

The issue of layoffs at the road agency was also raised in October, when the Podkrepa Labour Confederation organised a protest outside the RIA in Sofia. It was then reported that the National Toll Administration was discussing the elimination of 505 positions, 420 of which were occupied. Some of the affected employees may receive offers to work in other state administrations.

At this stage, there is no public confirmation that the demand for 10 gross salaries has been accepted, nor that the final number of employees to be laid off has been approved. Following the end of the public consultation, decisions are expected on the new organisational regulations and on how the changes will be implemented.

Sources: eurocom.bg, burgasmedia.com, vesti.bg