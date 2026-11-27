More than €33 million will be allocated for the repair of old trains until the railway rolling stock is renewed. The funds are included in the Ministry of Transport’s budget for next year, presented by Minister Georgi Peev. The purchase of another 23 new trains is also planned, with nearly €33 million secured for their maintenance.

According to data presented by the transport ministry, the total budget for 2027 is nearly €628 million. Capital expenditure of €123 million has been earmarked for the railway sector, to be directed toward infrastructure, signalling and safety.

23 of the 35 Contracted Trains Remain

The new trainsets are part of a contract for a total of 35 “Alstom” trains. Twelve of them have already been delivered to Bulgaria, while the remaining 23 are expected to be ready for delivery by April 2027. This means that repairs to the old trains will proceed in parallel with the phased introduction of the new rolling stock.

“We cannot renew the entire rolling stock immediately,” Georgi Peev said while presenting the budget framework. According to him, maintaining the old trains remains necessary until the new trainsets are delivered and put into regular service.

Procedures Worth Over €350 Million Have Been Halted

The ministry has terminated or suspended procedures for the construction of railway infrastructure worth more than €350 million due to suspicions of irregularities, a lack of secured funding or unsuitable technical solutions. Among the projects mentioned is the Vidin–Sрацимир railway section, for which nearly €300 million had been earmarked.

Peev said that the review of the projects had shown the need to redirect funds toward projects already under way and activities related to railway transport safety.

1,800 Job Cuts Are Planned

A reduction of 1,800 positions is planned in the structures of the Ministry of Transport and its subordinate enterprises, most of them vacant. So far, 10 people have been dismissed from the ministry itself.

“The pointless and uncontrolled reduction of costs or cutting of specific positions simply to show that something is being done is not expedient,” the minister said. He pointed out that some enterprises have overlapping functions, while other units lack the necessary staff. Recovery plans will continue to be implemented at BDZ and “Bulgarian Posts”.

Sources: bntnews.bg, 24plovdiv.bg, bta.bg