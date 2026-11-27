Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev said he had refused to sign an addendum to the waste collection contract after the requested change turned out to be in violation of the law. He was commenting on a recording of a meeting with Daniel Slavov and Marin Mitev that was circulated in the media.

According to Kotsev, the conversation took place in December 2024 at the request of one of the owners of the company servicing the city. The mayor said he had raised the issue of the quality of the service and had requested more street sweepers, more frequent waste collection and more machinery in the field.

“Everyone in Varna is dissatisfied with the service. That is why I asked him for more street sweepers, more frequent waste collection and more machinery in the field,” Kotsev said.

He explained that the company’s owner had requested an addendum to the contract. According to Kotsev, Slavov and Mitev had been invited to the meeting to confirm that they would support such a decision in the Municipal Council.

The meeting took place at his family’s restaurant

“In the end, I refused to amend the company’s contract because the requested change turned out to be in violation of the law,” the mayor said.

Kotsev said the conversation had started at 4 p.m. on a working day and had taken place at his family’s restaurant. He explained Slavov and Mitev’s presence by saying that municipal councillors from “Bulgarian Voice” and “The Alternative” had pointed them out to him as the people who made the decisions.

“I am publicly stating who was there, what I asked for and what I refused,” Kotsev said. According to him, the recording is now being used by people who are waging a “war against the free people of Varna” in order to portray the meeting as compromising material against him.

The mayor added that he would continue to insist that every contractor provide the service the city pays for. “And whenever I am asked to make a decision to the detriment of the city, my answer will be the same,” he said.

The dispute over the contract has continued for years

The waste collection contract in Varna was signed in 2021 for a period of five years. In the following years, the municipality and residents repeatedly raised the issue of overflowing containers, insufficient equipment and the quality of the service.

In 2025, Varna Municipality reported that fines had been imposed on the company due to shortcomings in its performance. After the contract expired in 2026, the municipality began preparing a new procedure, stating its intention for the city to be serviced by more than one contractor.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, old-news.bnr.bg, bntnews.bg