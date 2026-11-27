The government has brought the pace of the budget deficit under control, while the draft budget for 2027 provides for a reduction in the deficit, expenditure optimization and the preservation of social payments. This was stated by Ivan Angelov, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from “Progressive Bulgaria”.

He commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev’s metaphor of “the truck going downhill”, used during the budget presentation.

“It is a fact that with the proposed budget for 2027, we clearly showed that the truck’s speed has been brought under control,” Angelov said.

According to him, the financial framework provides for simultaneously limiting expenditure, preserving social payments and reducing the share of expenditure relative to gross domestic product. Angelov did not specify the exact amount of the projected deficit in his statement.

The Dispute over the Potential Fine

Angelov described as unfair a potential fine from the European Commission over the excessive deficit. According to him, the methodology was changed at the last moment.

“When we change the rules of the game during the match, it is not the most appropriate option,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament also said that the deficit had not been accumulated over several months, but was the result of decisions by previous governments and parliaments. He rejected the accusation that those in power were making excuses by blaming previous cabinets, and pointed out that the government had prepared the budget under limited time and with public finances in a difficult state.

On November 24, the European Commission recommended that Bulgaria be sanctioned for failing to comply with the recommendations under the excessive deficit procedure. According to information from BNT, the potential fine could reach 0.02% of GDP for each six-month period until the country takes the necessary corrective action.

What the Data for 2027 Shows

The European Commission’s autumn forecast projects Bulgaria’s deficit to reach 5% of GDP in 2026, before temporarily falling to 4% in 2027. The Commission links the expected reduction primarily to revenue measures, including tax changes, while pension and defense spending will continue to put pressure on the budget.

Angelov also defended the government’s economic policy in a foreign policy context. He said that Bulgaria was pursuing a balanced and pragmatic policy that allowed it to simultaneously rely on European funding, attract investment and uphold its position on the war in Ukraine.

As an example, he cited the fifth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The European Commission, however, announced that it had partially approved the request for €1.82 billion. The preliminary assessment recognized 53 of the 59 milestones and targets as completed, while a procedure had been launched for six of them that could lead to a proportional reduction in the amount.

On the remaining issues, Angelov said that talks between the parliamentary groups on the election of the parliamentary quota of the Supreme Judicial Council had been necessary because of the requirement for a constitutional majority. He denied having information that representatives of other political forces in the Municipal Election Commission in Varna had turned toward “Progressive Bulgaria”.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg