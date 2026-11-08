Rumen Radev Expresses Condolences to Families of Victims Following Shooting in Krakow

Prime Minister Rumen Radev expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the shooting in the Polish city of Krakow. Six people were killed and 16 were injured in the attack, which took place on November 7.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic shooting in Krakow. My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy, and I wish the injured a speedy and full recovery,” Radev wrote on “X.”

He added that Bulgaria expresses solidarity with Poland and the Polish people. “We share their grief and reaffirm our unwavering determination to oppose all forms of violence against innocent civilians,” the prime minister said.

Investigation into an Act of a Terrorist Nature

According to information cited by the Bulgarian News Agency, a 24-year-old Polish citizen drove a car into pedestrians on Krakow’s Main Market Square while firing indiscriminately from the moving vehicle. His identity has not yet been disclosed.

The Polish prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into an act of a “terrorist nature,” the Polish Press Agency reported. The investigation also includes three deaths at the suspect’s home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski. The suspect himself is in critical condition.

The case prompted expressions of solidarity with Poland as local authorities work to establish the motives behind the attack and the circumstances surrounding the bodies found at the suspect’s home.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com