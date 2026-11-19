On November 19, 1903, Sofia opened the first specialized obstetrics and gynecology hospital in Bulgaria. It was named Maternity Home “Princess Marie Louise” and was established at the initiative of the princess, who as early as 1883 decided to build a maternity hospital with her own funds, called “Materntе” by the people of Sofia.

Construction began in 1896 and was completed in 1898, but the official opening took place five years later. Prince Ferdinand, ministers, members of parliament, diplomats, clergymen, and citizens attended the ceremony. The Ministry of Health identified the funding for the construction of the first building and the idea of establishing a maternity hospital as the work of Princess Marie Louise.

It began with 40 beds

The hospital’s first director was Dr. Dimitar Stamatov. Initially, the medical facility had three departments and a total of 40 beds—20 obstetrics and 20 gynecology beds. Patient admissions began on November 23, 1903, four days after the official opening.

Already in its early years, the hospital gradually expanded its activities. In 1906, a separate infectious diseases department was opened. Modern hygienic and surgical practices for the time were introduced into medical care, and the hospital also developed physician training programs.

From hospital to research institute

In 1920, Maternity Home became the base of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski.” Thus, the medical facility became not only a place for medical care but also a center for training specialists.

After September 9, 1944, “Princess Marie Louise” was dropped from the hospital’s name. In 1972, by decree of the State Council of the People’s Republic of Bulgaria, Maternity Home was merged with the Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology based at the “Tina Kirkova” Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, and with the Department of postgraduate qualification in obstetrics and gynecology at ISUL, based at the “Mara Maleeva” Third City Hospital.

Following the merger, the institution acquired the status of a Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology under the Medical Academy. In 1993, the Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology “Maternity Home” was transformed into a State University Hospital.

The name that endures

Since February 18, 2000, the medical facility has been the Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment in Obstetrics and Gynecology “Maternity Home” JSC, Sofia. Its history began with Princess Marie Louise’s charitable initiative and a small 40-bed hospital, and continues as a university and research center for obstetric and gynecological care in Bulgaria.

Sources: bta.bg, clinica.bg, old-news.bnr.bg