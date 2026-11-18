“The internal enemy is very strong. Dependencies must be eradicated.” This was stated by Boyko Naydenov, former director of the National Investigation Service and former deputy prosecutor general, on the “The Day ON AIR” program on Bulgaria ON AIR.

His comment comes against the backdrop of the upcoming election of members of the new Supreme Judicial Council from the parliamentary quota. Naydenov described the election as mandatory and expressed hope that qualified candidates would be included in its composition.

In the interview, Naydenov said that, according to him, 20 nominations had been made, from which 11 people were to be elected, with each candidate requiring 161 votes. Publications from November 18, however, indicate 21 candidacies and a minimum of 160 votes to elect a member of the parliamentary quota. The vote is scheduled for November 20.

He expects some candidates not to secure a majority

Naydenov predicted that some of the nominees might fail to gather the required support. In his words, this should not become the result of a boycott by members of parliament.

“They have gone through some kind of casting process; I would not vote for some people if I were an MP,” he said. According to Naydenov, the presence of contentious issues surrounding a given candidate does not necessarily mean that they cannot begin working in a different way.

The former deputy prosecutor general placed emphasis on the issue of dependencies within the judicial system. He noted that they are often discussed, but that there is rarely any specific investigation into whom certain people depend on.

Comment on the Interior Ministry and high-profile murders

Naydenov also referred to a statement by the minister of the interior concerning Interior Ministry employees who had uncovered information in cases related to the murders of Martin Bozhanov and Alexey Petrov. He did not name specific individuals and did not state that charges had been brought against particular employees.

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” Naydenov said, adding that an attempt to take control of a given system could ultimately turn against those who control it.

In his words, the capabilities of certain individuals within the security services are limited both in time and by law. He insisted that dependencies be eliminated, but did not specify concrete measures or name employees who should be investigated.

Call for a more independent prosecution service

Naydenov called on the new SJC to work in such a way that, by the end of its term, public trust in the judicial council would be higher than it is now. He said that at least small changes and progress were needed.

According to him, the prosecution service must operate independently of the particular prosecutor general. Naydenov believes that the legislature can change the powers of this position so that it has a more limited and predominantly administrative role.