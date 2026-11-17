Nearly 100 violations were found during a joint inspection of “Chinese mall”-type commercial sites in Sofia. The distribution of 77 types of non-compliant and potentially dangerous products was temporarily suspended, including children’s toys, electrical appliances and personal protective equipment.

The operation was conducted between 4 and 10 November on the initiative and under the leadership of the Interagency Coordination Centre of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime. Officers from the Economic Police Department of the Sofia Directorate of the Interior, the National Revenue Agency, the Commission for Consumer Protection and the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillance took part.

Nearly 30 large commercial sites in Sofia were inspected, as well as shops and warehouses at the Iliantsi goods market. The inspections focused on violations involving the import and distribution of cargo goods, the lack of conformity marking, failure to comply with safety requirements and breaches of consumer protection rules.

“The inspections are aimed at preventing customs and tax violations in the import and distribution of cargo goods,” the Interagency Coordination Centre said.

The largest number of non-compliances – 50 – were identified by the State Agency for Metrological and Technical Surveillance under the Technical Requirements to Products Act. The Commission for Consumer Protection found 32 violations. They mainly involved the lack of instructions for use, advertised discounts without a specified validity period, missing price information or prices displayed only as a numerical value without a currency.

During its inspections, the National Revenue Agency found 12 violations. These included missing mandatory details on fiscal receipts, discrepancies in cash on hand and the lack of manual cash register forms. The control authorities drew up more than 50 reports establishing administrative violations.

Following operational activities, the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime identified two large warehouse premises in the Iliantsi area, where large quantities of goods imported from China were found. The Interagency Centre requested assistance from the National Revenue Agency to carry out a full inventory of the warehouses and initiate tax audits against two high-risk companies.