„Your voice is needed!“ With these words, the President of the European University Association, Prof. Dr. Josep Garrel, addressed his greetings to the Bulgarian academic community on the occasion of the restored full membership of the Council of Rectors in the largest association of European universities.

The decision was taken by the Board of the European University Association on 30 October 2026. It restores the participation of the Bulgarian rectors' organization after a 14-year interruption. The Council of Rectors joined the association in 2001, but its membership was terminated in 2012.

„Your voice is needed! Welcome, and thank you for returning to the EUA,“ Josep Garrel said.

In his video address, he emphasized the importance of academic freedom, institutional autonomy, academic integrity and the pursuit of excellence. In his words, a strong European voice depends on the number of institutions and countries taking part, as well as on the trust between them.

The European University Association brings together more than 900 members and affiliates from 48 European countries. Its members include universities and national rectors' organizations, which participate in the European dialogue on higher education, research and university policy.





The Council of Rectors represents the rectors of 51 Bulgarian higher education institutions. The restoration of its membership will enable the Bulgarian academic community to participate more actively once again in discussions on European policies and in exchanges with university organizations from across the continent.

Prof. Krasimir Krastanov, Rector of the Todor Kableshkov University of Transport, presented the restoration of the membership at the association's anniversary General Assembly in Brussels on 29 October. The meeting was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the European University Association.

Josep Garrel has expressed his readiness to visit Bulgaria in the coming months. During the visit, the challenges facing Bulgarian higher education and opportunities for closer European partnership are expected to be discussed.

The news of the restored membership was presented to 28 rectors and representatives of higher education institutions on 10 November. The planned General Assembly of the Council of Rectors was cancelled because of the tragic incident on the Trakia Motorway, and the participants held an informal meeting on the future of the organization and the development of higher education.