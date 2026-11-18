The state budget for 2027 is entering the parliamentary committees for a first reading. A day earlier, the draft was adopted by the Budget Committee after an eight-hour meeting, while the vote in the plenary chamber is scheduled for next week.

The budget plan has been drawn up with a deficit of €4.9 billion, or 3.5% of gross domestic product on a cash basis. The state is expected to take on new debt of €8.6 billion. The macroeconomic framework is based on growth of 2.5% in 2027 and average annual inflation of 4%.

Disputes over Spending and the Windfall Tax

During the debate, the Fiscal Council criticised the way in which the draft provides for limiting expenditure. Lyubomir Datsov of the council said unpopular measures were necessary for fiscal consolidation because “cutting spending is never pleasant”.

Business representatives objected to the planned introduction of a windfall tax. Stanislav Popdonchev of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association said that the organisation did not accept the extraordinary income tax on part of the business sector in 2027.

Trade unions, for their part, criticised the planned increase in remuneration in the public sector. Differences were also expressed during the debate over the budget’s impact on municipalities and local activities.

Government and Opposition Offer Different Assessments

Finance Minister Galab Donev defended the draft as a budget intended to steer public finances towards sustainability and provide funding for economic growth, incomes and investment. Deputy Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova pointed out that, alongside increases in some taxes, tax reliefs were also envisaged.

The opposition said it would not support the draft budget, with criticism focused on the size of the debt, the tax burden and the lack of sufficiently clear economic objectives. The governing parties rejected these assessments. Following the committee debates, the budget will be considered in the plenary chamber at first reading next week.

Sources: bntnews.bg