The National Assembly will discuss at second reading amendments to the Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria Act, submitted by the Council of Ministers. The bill has been included in the draft programme for the parliament’s work.

The amendments are related to the requirements of European Union law and envisage measures to facilitate legal labor migration and limit the risk of labor exploitation.

One of the proposals is for the employer to owe compensation to a foreign national when their access to the labor market is withdrawn through the employer’s fault. For seasonal workers, mandatory written agreements on the terms for renting accommodation provided by the employer are envisaged.

The bill also provides for the possibility of issuing official passports to the children of employees without diplomatic rank who have been sent to work abroad. This will apply to children up to 25 years of age who are unmarried and continue their education in the host country.

The deadline for the standard service for issuing the documents will be reduced from 30 to 20 days.

Changes to hunting and gambling regulations

The agenda also includes the first reading of three bills amending the Hunting and Game Protection Act. The sponsors are “Progressive Bulgaria”, “Democratic Bulgaria” and the Council of Ministers. The proposals concern the early termination of long-term contracts for joint activities in state hunting enterprises and remedial examinations for acquiring the right to hunt.

At first reading, MPs will also consider bills amending the Gambling Act, submitted by “Democratic Bulgaria”, “We Continue the Change” and the Council of Ministers.

“We Continue the Change” is proposing a ban on advertising gambling and betting outlets in populated areas, as well as on television, radio, the internet, social networks and state and municipal infrastructure. “Democratic Bulgaria” is proposing a complete ban on advertising, changes to the reporting of deficits from 2024 to the present, and restrictions on topping up online accounts through cash terminals before the user’s identity has been verified.

The Council of Ministers is proposing an increase in the alternative tax on organizing gambling games with slot machines and in casinos, as well as a remote connection between gaming systems and the National Revenue Agency.

Legislative programme through the end of the week

Parliament will also discuss amendments to the Accountancy Act and the Independent Financial Audit and Expression of Assurance on Sustainability Act.

The first reading of amendments to the Regional Development Act is scheduled for November 19. They envisage the country being constituted as a single Level 1 region, while the six existing Level 2 planning regions will be transformed into four regions: the Capital, Northern, Eastern and Southern regions.

On Thursday, MPs will consider at second reading amendments to the Act on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and on the Control of Toxic Chemical Substances and Their Precursors. The agenda also includes bills amending the Water Act and the Climate Change Limitation Act.

On Friday, the National Assembly will vote to elect members of the judicial and prosecutorial colleges of the Supreme Judicial Council from the parliament’s quota. Regular parliamentary oversight is also scheduled.

Sources: bta.bg