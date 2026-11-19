On Thursday, November 19, the weather will feature variable cloudiness and precipitation mainly in northern Bulgaria and the mountains. Rain will fall in some places, while temperatures will continue to rise, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

During the night into Thursday, the wind will shift to west-northwesterly. During the day, it will once again acquire a southerly component. “The rise in temperatures will continue,” the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology said.

In Sofia, the minimum temperature will be 9°C, and the maximum will be 18°C. Temperatures of up to 20°C–21°C are expected in northern Bulgaria: 20°C in Pleven and Veliko Tarnovo, 20°C in Vidin and 20°C in Montana. In Blagoevgrad, the maximum temperature will reach 21°C.

The Black Sea coast will be predominantly cloudy. Temperatures will range between 12°C and 18°C in Varna and between 12°C and 20°C in Burgas. In southern Bulgaria, temperatures of up to 20°C are expected in Kardzhali, 19°C in Sandanski, and 18°C in Plovdiv and Stara Zagora.

On Friday, the wind will shift to northwesterly and strengthen. Over the weekend, the weather will remain windy and changeable, with temperatures beginning to fall.

Sources: bta.bg