On November 22, 1946, Decree No. 20 appointed a government with Georgi Dimitrov as prime minister. The cabinet was the third government of the Fatherland Front and came to power following the referendum of September 8, which declared Bulgaria a people’s republic, and the elections for the VI Grand National Assembly held on October 27.

The composition of the Council of Ministers reflected the political formula of the Fatherland Front. Ten ministers represented the Bulgarian Workers’ Party (Communists), five came from the Bulgarian Agrarian National Union, two represented the People’s Union “Zveno,” and two the Bulgarian Workers’ Social Democratic Party, while one member was independent.

Traicho Kostov of the Bulgarian Workers’ Party (Communists), Aleksandar Obbov of the Bulgarian Agrarian National Union, Georgi Popov of the Bulgarian Workers’ Social Democratic Party, and Kimon Georgiev of the People’s Union “Zveno” were appointed deputy chairmen of the Council of Ministers.

Oath before the Grand National Assembly

The new government took its oath before the VI Grand National Assembly on November 28, 1946. In his declaration, Georgi Dimitrov described the cabinet as follows: “In terms of its composition and character, the government which I have the honor to chair is a government of the Fatherland Front.”

The tasks set out included drafting and adopting a constitution for the People’s Republic, submitting the 1947 budget, and preparing a two-year national economic plan. The government was also required to propose bills bringing the legislation in force into line with the future constitution.

The cabinet remains in power until December 1947

During its term, the government led the country through a period of change in the political system. On December 4, 1947, the VI Grand National Assembly adopted the Dimitrov Constitution, which was promulgated two days later and introduced a new structure of the state.

Georgi Dimitrov’s cabinet remained in power until December 11, 1947. On the same date, the next government was formed, once again headed by him.

Sources: bta.bg, archives.bnr.bg