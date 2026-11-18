The remuneration of court staff must be updated urgently, while magistrates’ salaries can remain unchanged in 2027. This was the common position of the professional organisations of judges, prosecutors and investigating magistrates during a meeting with Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov.

The discussion took place at the Ministry of Justice and focused on the budget, pay, workload and staffing levels in the judicial system. It was attended by the leaderships of the Union of Judges in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Judges’ Organisation, the Association of Women Judges in Bulgaria, the Independent Association of Bulgarian Prosecutors, the Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria and the Chamber of Investigators in Bulgaria. Dima Kuyumdjieva, judicial administrator of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office, also attended the meeting.

Naydenov said that in 2027 magistrates’ remuneration would remain at its current level, but that the Ministry of Justice was working on an entirely new pay model. He said the aim was to narrow the gap between the lowest and highest magistrate salaries and to find internal mechanisms for optimisation.

“90% of the judiciary’s budget is allocated to salaries. Existing benefits will not be reduced – neither for judges, nor for prosecutors, investigating magistrates or court staff,” the minister said.

He added that increasing remuneration would require an analysis of the possibilities for optimising the system. One of the options under discussion is a percentage-based mechanism to reduce disparities between the lowest and highest salaries. An analysis of staffing levels and vacant positions is also planned.

Staff remain the biggest problem

Penka Velinova of the Bulgarian Judges’ Organisation pointed out that the starting salary for newly hired court staff is only slightly above the minimum wage. In her view, this makes it difficult to attract qualified specialists and discourages candidates who want to begin their professional careers in the judicial system.

Georgi Balkov of the Independent Association of Bulgarian Prosecutors described limiting the differences between magistrates’ salaries as a long-term measure, but stressed that the issue of court staff remuneration could not be postponed. The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria also said that staff-related problems were more important and significant at the present time.

Dima Kuyumdjieva pointed out that the prosecutor-to-staff ratio at the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office is 0.8, whereas in her view it should not be lower than 1.2. Preslava Petkova of the Chamber of Investigators said that staff in investigative services receive the lowest salaries.

Atanas Atanasov of the Union of Judges in Bulgaria called on the Supreme Judicial Council to analyse the unfilled staff positions for judges and court employees. He said that 2,197 judges had the right to vote in the election of the SJC in 2022, while in 2026 their number had risen to 2,275.

Amendments to the Judicial System Act also discussed

The participants in the meeting expressed their readiness to join working groups and initiatives of the Ministry of Justice to develop solutions regarding pay, workload and staff shortages.

The proposed amendments to the Judicial System Act were also discussed. Nikolay Naydenov identified secondments, the protection of magistrates who have not acquired irremovability, and competitive examinations as the main topics. The deadline for public consultation on the bill expired on 16 November, and the next step is to analyse the opinions received and hold an institutional dialogue with the new composition of the SJC.