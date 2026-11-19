The Land Forces are marking the 148th anniversary of their establishment with an official ceremony at the “Mother Bulgaria” Pantheon near the village of Gurgulyat. President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Iliana Iotova will receive the guard of honour and deliver a speech. Weapons and military equipment will be displayed in the area.

Before the ceremony, the “In the Footsteps of the Heroes of Slivnitsa” march will take place. It will begin at the Captains’ Monument in Slivnitsa and pass to the granite “Heroes of Slivnitsa” monument in the city centre, before continuing to the “Mother Bulgaria” Pantheon.

New equipment for the 61st Mechanized Brigade

This year’s commemoration coincides with the process of upgrading the Land Forces’ armaments. In November, the first Stryker combat vehicles intended for the 61st Mechanized Brigade arrived at the TEREM military plant in Veliko Tarnovo.

The commander of the Land Forces, Major General Deyan Deshkov, said that the new equipment should be fully integrated by the end of 2029. “Training is under way, including with regard to the disassembly and assembly of the entire vehicle, as well as all of the software. These vehicles will provide full connectivity. This is the first batch of vehicles,” Deshkov said.

The Land Forces are also expecting the delivery of 90 infantry fighting vehicles known as “Dragoon”. The project includes command, engineering, reconnaissance and medical vehicles.

Anti-drone demonstration near Slivnitsa

The events will also mark the 141st anniversary of the Serbo-Bulgarian War. A training exercise and capability demonstration by the Military Police service to counter drones will be held at the Slivnitsa training ground. Iliana Iotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev will attend.

Regarding the remaining armaments, Major General Deyan Deshkov said: “We hope that by the end of this year we will have another piece of good news regarding our artillery as a whole, and next year – regarding the rocket artillery for deep-strike operations.”

Sources: bnrnews.bg